Hermantown Night Riders Hosting Dinner to Raise Money for Trail Grooming

The club helps maintain trails in the greater Proctor, Duluth, and Hermantown areas

PROCTOR, Minn.- All this snow is bringing snowmobilers out to area trails and one club is hoping to get more members to help maintain those trails for everyone to enjoy.

Hermantown Night Riders snowmobile club will host a dinner fundraiser next Thursday at Blackwoods Grill and Bar in Proctor.

The club helps maintain trails in the greater Proctor, Duluth, and Hermantown areas.

Club leaders hope the dinner and silent auction can not only raise funds for trail grooming but get more people involved and become more eligible for state grants.

“These groomers aren’t getting any cheaper they’re astronomical in prices and the maintenance on them a lot of them run diesel fuel and the tracks need maintenance,” said Chris Jacobson, Board Member with the Hermantown Night Riders.

“Whether you own a snowmobile or not it’s not really important it’s just getting out there and supporting an industry that helps all of our community,” he said.

Tickets can be purchased online at $35 a person, a price that includes your first year’s membership at the local and state level.