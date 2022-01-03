New Coffee Shop Opening In Lincoln Park Soon

DULUTH, Minn. – A new coffee shop is set to open later this month in the Enger Lofts of Lincoln Park.

It’s called 190º Coffee And Tea.

The owner says the shop will be featuring coffee beans from different parts of the country, such as Portland and San Diego.

The local connections are strong too, as the business will also be brewing beans from the Duluth Coffee Company, tea from Zenith Tea Works, pastries from Duluth’s Best Bread, and Mike and Jen’s hot chocolate.

“I envision it being a place where people can come in and really learn something new, meet a new person or hang out with old friends. Corey Roysdown, the owner, said. “I picture it being just a really inviting space.”

The business is tentatively set to open on January 22nd.