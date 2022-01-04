DTA Announces Temporary Service Reduction Due to Staffing Shortages

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Transit Authority announced Tuesday that beginning Wednesday, January 5 all Weekday Route 5 Trips will be temporarily paused.

Route #5 is a direct connection from West Duluth to the Miller Hill Mall area.

Due to staffing shortages, the DTA says there is also the potential that other routes may be temporarily suspended in the days and weeks ahead.

“The decision to reduce service is one we fully aim to avoid, but due to current staffing shortages and concerns for the health and safety of the public and our team, this is the reality right now,” said David Clark, DTA Director of Marketing.

Real-time updates will be made available on the duluthtransit.com homepage and on the DTA’s Facebook page with any additional changes to service.