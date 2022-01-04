Duluth Fire Crews Responding to House Fire in Congdon Park Neighborhood

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Fire crews are responding to a house fire in Duluth’s Congdon Park neighborhood.

The fire was reported around 10:35 a.m. Tuesday on the 3600 block of East 4th Street.

According to a recent Duluth Fire Twitter post, the fire broke out in a home that is currently under construction.

The house has been evacuated and fire crews are conducting an initial search.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.