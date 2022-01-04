Duluth Fire Department Sees Record Service Calls in 2021

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Fire Department is coming off its busiest year on record.

They responded to 14,847 calls last year, up 994 calls compared to 2020.

Chief Shawn Krizaj says possible reasons for the increase include more people becoming use to calling 9-1-1 for emergencies, as well as people needing help away from the home as they return to some normalcy in 2021. “As things were opening up in the summer we had more people outside, doing outside recreation, so that increases things like water rescues, trail rescues, those kind of things that maybe we saw a little bit less of the previous year and more at home type of things.”

Chief Krizaj adds there are challenges when it comes to making sure there are enough people to respond to calls for service, but the department is always adjusting such as what equipment to send out to which call to actually respond to. Overall, he proud that they can go to all calls that they are asked to respond to.

“That’s one of the things that I’m most proud of the people here in our department,” says Krizaj, “we did not ever see a huge quarantine where we had too many people off. We never missed a run. We didn’t have to decrease our service in any way.”

More details regarding how many of each type of calls there were will be released in several weeks.