Early Morning Duluth House Fire Causes $70K in Damages

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth firefighters say a condemned house in the Observation Hill neighborhood sustained $70,000 in damages after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning.

Fire crews responded to the 700 block of West 2nd Street around 6:15 a.m. on reports of a fire at the home.

When fire crews arrived at the scene they found heavy fire at the back of the house.

The fire department says the house was condemned in 2012 and has since been boarded up due to multiple break-ins.

The cause of the fire was deemed accidental by the Duluth Fire Marshal’s office.

There were no reported injuries.

Damages are estimated at $60,000 to the structure and $10,000 for contents.

The Duluth Fire Department encourages those in need of shelter to use the services at CHUM located at 120 North 1st Avenue West. CHUM’s Drop-In Center is open 24 hours a day. The Warming Center is also available between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m. at the Rainbow Center. The DTA is providing free rides to and from the Warming Center to anyone in need of temporary shelter.