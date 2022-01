Prep Basketball: Duluth East Girls, Hermantown Boys Pick Up Wins

The Greyhounds and Hawks would go on to split their basketball doubleheader.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – In doubleheader action, it was the Duluth East girls basketball earning the road win over Hermantown 66-52.

And in the boys game, the Hawks hang on to beat the Greyhounds 63-60.