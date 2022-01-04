Prep Boys Hockey: Tuesday Night Wins for Hermantown, Proctor, Superior, Duluth East

It was a big night for the home teams, including the Hawks, Rails and Spartans, while the Greyhounds were victorious on the road.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – In a rematch of the past two Section 7A championship games, the Hermantown boys hockey team proved why they are still the team as they top Duluth Denfeld 6-1, behind two goals each from Wyatt Carlson and George Peterson.

In other prep boys hockey action, Proctor knocks off Mora 3-1, Superior wins a low-scoring affair against Hayward 1-0 and Duluth East gets the road win over Rock Ridge 5-3.