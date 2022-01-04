Sen. Klobuchar Meeting with Capitol Police Chief to Discuss Safety Improvements Since Jan. 6 Insurrection

The U.S. Capitol Was Invaded January 6, 2021 Ahead of the Certification of Electoral Votes

WASHINGTON, D.C. – One year after a mob of disgruntled protesters invaded the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar is preparing to meet with the new Capitol Police Chief Wednesday regarding progress made on policies and security measures moving forward.

Sen. Klobuchar also serves as the Chairwoman of the Senate Rules Committee, which oversees the Capitol Police.

She has led an investigation into security failures of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Under the new legislation, the Capitol Police Chief will now be able to request assistance from D.C. National Guard or federal law enforcement without prior approval from the Capitol Police Board.

This is one of the many measures that will be taken to ensure safety moving forward for the building, lawmakers, and the nation’s democracy.

“75 percent of the officers that day were in plain clothes. Oftentimes the people invading the Capitol had better gear than they did. I would say the most haunting thing that day was the words of one officer over the police radio when he said, ‘Does anyone have a plan?’ This was in the middle of it. It’s important we make sure intelligence is shared and there are operational plans in place,” said Sen. Klobuchar.

Klobuchar says since that day nearly one year ago there have been over 9,000 threats against politicians on both sides of the aisle.

The Capitol Police Chief is looking to hire an additional 200 officers in the near future, a measure Klobuchar is in full support of.