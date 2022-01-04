Walz Announces More COVID-19 Testing Sites as Omicron Surges

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Gov. Tim Walz has announced plans to open three more community testing sites for COVID-19 as the rapid spread of the omicron variant puts new strains on Minnesota’s testing capacity.

According to updated figures Tuesday, Minnesota is coming off its deadliest month of the pandemic for 2021, with 874 deaths in December.

The state’s seven-day test positivity rate was 12% as of Dec. 27, the highest of the year.

The surge in cases has fueled demand for testing.

The National Guard and Minnesota Department of Health will open new community testing sites in Anoka, Cottage Grove, and North Branch.