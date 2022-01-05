COVID Protocols Postpone UMD Men’s Hockey Series vs. St. Cloud State

The NCHC will attempt to make up this series at a later date.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – UMD Athletics announced Wednesday afternoon that the men’s hockey series against St. Cloud State has been postponed.

The decision is due to COVID-19 protocols within the Bulldogs’ program. The NCHC will attempt to make up this series at a later date. If they are unable to do that, the games will be declared no contests.

UMD will be back in action next week when they host Miami (OH).