DTA Talks About Further Impact From Route Temporarily Shutting Down

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Transit Authority is updating the public on the further impact from shutting down one route temporarily.

The DTA is experiencing staffing shortages, and some employees are calling out sick with COVID and seasonal illnesses.

For now, the trips on Route 5 are on pause. It’s a direct connection between West Duluth and the Miller Hill Mall area.

The DTA adds that this means the inbound Route 10E trip that runs at 7:05 in the morning, along with the outbound Route 1 zoo trip that leaves at 7:35 in the morning, are now both show down for now, too.

They aren’t part of Route 5, but they’re connected with the interline service and will return when it comes back.

“We can’t predict exactly when all the routes that are currently affected will resume, we’re certainly going to let the public know,” David Clark, the director of marketing with the DTA, said. “We don’t anticipate this to be months or a season-long change, but probably a short-term scenario.”

More routes could be affected in the near future, so riders are encouraged to stay connected with the DTA’s social media and website for real-time updates.