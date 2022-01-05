Duluth Aquarium Breaks Attendance Record

DULUTH, Minn. — While the pandemic changes plans for a lot of people, it didn’t stop a record number of visitors checking out the Great Lakes Aquarium in Duluth.

The attraction hit an attendance record not seen in 19 years.

More than 900,000 people came through to check out the fish, otters, birds, and more in 2021.

The last attendance record was set in 2018 with about 178,000 visitors.

The aquarium said that it still had some pandemic restrictions in place, and is thrilled about the accomplishment despite hardships.

“Our mission is to connect people to the water and wildlife of Lake Superior and beyond. We’re always looking for ways to improve on that,” executive director Jay Walker wrote as part of a press release. “It’s incredibly gratifying to reach the end of a challenging year and see how supported we are by the people in and around Duluth.”