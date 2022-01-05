Mask Mandates Return To Twin Cities; No Plans In Motion For Twin Ports

Duluth and Superior mayors told FOX 21 Wednesday there are no immediate plans to bring back a mask mandate for their cities after Minneapolis and St. Paul both announced indoor mask mandates returning at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6.

Duluth Mayor Emily Larson’s office released the following statement:

“The City is tracking the infection and spread of COVID-19 in Duluth, St. Louis County and statewide. City Administration currently does not have plans to bring the mandate back, and will continue to talk to City Councilors about how to ensure the safety of residents and visitors alike.”

Duluth City Councilor Arik Forsman, who co-sponsored Duluth’s original mask mandate ordinance, provided this statement on the topic:

“I can only speak for myself but continue to watch what’s happening and listen to public health experts and the healthcare systems. These situations can change rapidly as we’ve all experienced. No rush to a decision on anything at this point. Regardless of a requirement in any city, it’s a good idea for folks to keep getting vaccines and masking up when in public.”

Meanwhile, Superior Mayor Jim Paine released this statement: