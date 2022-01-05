Minneapolis, St. Paul Reinstate Indoor Mask Mandates

Minneapolis and St. Paul reinstated indoor mask mandates Wednesday as the state grapples with a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey signed an emergency regulation reinstating the city-wide mask police, which requires patrons, employees, and visitors to wear a mask in businesses and places of public accommodation.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter issued an executive order requiring masks to be worn in all licensed businesses and city-controlled facilities, except when eating and drinking. All businesses are strongly encouraged to continue to require that individuals wear masks indoors.

The mask mandates for both cities will go into effect at 5 p.m. on Thursday.