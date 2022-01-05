Snow Emergency Declared for City of Washburn

WASHBURN, Wis. – A snow emergency has been declared for the City of Washburn effective at midnight on Thursday.

The snow emergency will end at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday.

The City of Washburn says a snow emergency means that all vehicles must be removed from all city streets, alleys, and parking lots to allow city streets to be cleared completely overnight.

Failure to comply may result in a citation.

The Police Department will continue enforcing alternate side parking after the snow emergency expires.