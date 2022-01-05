Spirit Mountain Skating Rink to Open Friday

DULUTH, Minn. – Spirit Mountain’s new Grand Avenue skating rink is set to open this Friday at the Grand Avenue Chalet.

A grand opening event will be held on Friday starting at 5:30 p.m. and will include a bonfire and hot cocoa with marshmallows.

The skating rink, located at 8551 Grand Avenue in West Duluth, is free and open to the public.

Spirit Mountain officials say the idea for a skating rink came from the Spirit Mountain Task Force in its 2021 recommendations.

“Spirit Mountain offers a host of opportunities for residents and visitors to enjoy recreation year-round,” said Aaron Stolp, board chair of the Spirit Mountain Recreation Area. “Spirit’s Skating Rink on Grand is just one more reason for families to visit and take advantage of the great outdoors.”

Interim Executive Director Ann Glumac said Spirit’s staff was excited to work with rink experts at the City of Duluth Parks and Recreation Department to site and construct the rink. “Our team really got into this project. We are so pleased to create an opportunity to welcome new users to this amazing outdoor recreation campus.”

The Spirit Mountain Skating Rink on Grand will be open and lit Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.