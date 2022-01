St. Scholastica Women’s Basketball Fall at Home to Hamline

DULUTH, Minn. – Miranda Broberg led the way with 17 points, but it wouldn’t be enough as the St. Scholastica women’s basketball team fell to Hamline 68-59.

Karli Nixon also chipped in with 14 points as the Saints continue to search for their first win of the season.