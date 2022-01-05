UMD’s Gabbie Hughes Earns HCA National Player of the Month Honors

All nine of Hughes' points came against top-10 ranked teams, including six against teams in the top three or higher.

DULUTH, Minn. – Back in her freshman year, Gabbie Hughes led the UMD women’s hockey team in scoring, displaying her stellar ability to light the lamp each and every night. And now as a senior, she is finally getting some national recognition.

Hughes was named National Player of the Month by the Hockey Commissioners Association. The Lino Lakes native took home similar honors from the WCHA after leading the country in points per game during the month of December.

“I felt like December, with the break in the middle of December at the end there, I felt like we played no games in December. I was like ‘is there a Player of the Month for December?’ because it was just with that Christmas break. But it’s obviously such a big honor when you do receive those awards,” Hughes said.

“She has been one of the most consistent players we’ve ever had. Thrives under pressure and is still developing her game. She’s still getting better as a player, as a leader and that’s what’s fun to see,” said head coach Maura Crowell.

