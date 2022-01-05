UMD’s ‘Preschool at the Park’ Reopening On-Campus Nature-Based Program

The Preschool at the Park is set to open on January 10th after being closed since the beginning of the pandemic in March of 2020.

DULUTH, Minn.- After almost two years UMD will be welcoming back some much younger students to their campus little preschoolers.

Located in the Chester Park Building, the program is nature-based enhancing the 3 to 5-year-old’s creativity and problem-solving with plenty of outside time.

“There’s so many great things that nature can provide it’s like the best classroom. It provides creativity and problem solving and it’s really just this open play,” said Katharine Grunseth, Lead Teacher.

Teachers say that makes the UMD campus and all of its features the perfect learning playground.

“There’s so many things from the Chocolate Lab to the greenhouse to the Planetarium to the fact that we have our own school forest,” Grunseth said.

Right now 3 families are enrolled in the small class size of 15. Officials say signup and forms can be found online.