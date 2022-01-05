UWS Men’s Hockey Postpones Game vs. Saint John’s

No make-up date has been set for the contest, but both schools are looking at potential scheduling scenarios where the game can be played.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The UWS men’s hockey team announced Wednesday morning that its game Thursday at Saint John’s has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

No make-up date has been set for the contest, but both schools are looking at potential scheduling scenarios where the game can be played.

The Yellowjackets are scheduled to be back in action Saturday against Concordia College.