Wednesday, January 5th’s Northland Snow Reports
The following are the top snow reports from Northland locations from this midweek storm system:
Lake Nebagamon, WI: 18.0″
High Bridge, WI: 15.5″
Cornucopia, WI: 15.0:”
Herbster, WI: 15.0″
Blueberry, WI: 15.0″
Bayfield, WI: 14.0″
Mason, WI: 14.0″
Poplar, WI: 14.0″
Ashland, WI: 13.0″
Mellen, WI: 13.0″
Grand View, WI: 13.0″
Gile, WI: 12.0″
Port Wing, WI: 12.0″
Iron River, WI: 12.0″
Maple, WI: 11.6″
Sanborn, WI: 11.0″
Washburn, WI: 10.0″
Ironwood, MI: 9.5″
Tofte, MN: 8.0″
Hawthorne, WI: 8.0″
Culver, MN: 7.5″
Sand Bay, WI: 6.7″
Duluth, MN: 6.5″
Payne, MN: 6.3″
Two Harbors, MN: 6.0″
Cherry, MN: 6.0″
Namekagon, WI; 5.8″
Butternut, WI: 5.5″
Clam Lake, WI: 5.5″
Silver Bay, MN: 5.5″
Danbury, WI: 5.4″
Solon Springs, WI: 5.3″
Chisholm, MN: 5.1″
Moose Lake, MN: 5.0″
Van Buskirk, WI: 5.0″
Red Cliff, WI: 5.0″
Coleraine, MN: 5.0″
Warba, MN: 5.0″
Grand Marais, MN: 4.8″
Gowan, MN: 4.5″
Sawbill Lake, MN: 4.3″
Grand Rapids, MN: 4.3″
Holyoke, 4.3″
Finland, MN: 4.2″
Hovland, MN: 4.0″
Odanah, WI: 4.0″
Mountain Iron, MN: 4.0″