Wednesday, January 5th’s Northland Snow Reports

The following are the top snow reports from Northland locations from this midweek storm system:

Lake Nebagamon, WI: 18.0″

High Bridge, WI: 15.5″

Cornucopia, WI: 15.0:”

Herbster, WI: 15.0″

Blueberry, WI: 15.0″

Bayfield, WI: 14.0″

Mason, WI: 14.0″

Poplar, WI: 14.0″

Ashland, WI: 13.0″

Mellen, WI: 13.0″

Grand View, WI: 13.0″

Gile, WI: 12.0″

Port Wing, WI: 12.0″

Iron River, WI: 12.0″

Maple, WI: 11.6″

Sanborn, WI: 11.0″

Washburn, WI: 10.0″

Ironwood, MI: 9.5″

Tofte, MN: 8.0″

Hawthorne, WI: 8.0″

Culver, MN: 7.5″

Sand Bay, WI: 6.7″

Duluth, MN: 6.5″

Payne, MN: 6.3″

Two Harbors, MN: 6.0″

Cherry, MN: 6.0″

Namekagon, WI; 5.8″

Butternut, WI: 5.5″

Clam Lake, WI: 5.5″

Silver Bay, MN: 5.5″

Danbury, WI: 5.4″

Solon Springs, WI: 5.3″

Chisholm, MN: 5.1″

Moose Lake, MN: 5.0″

Van Buskirk, WI: 5.0″

Red Cliff, WI: 5.0″

Coleraine, MN: 5.0″

Warba, MN: 5.0″

Grand Marais, MN: 4.8″

Gowan, MN: 4.5″

Sawbill Lake, MN: 4.3″

Grand Rapids, MN: 4.3″

Holyoke, 4.3″

Finland, MN: 4.2″

Hovland, MN: 4.0″

Odanah, WI: 4.0″

Mountain Iron, MN: 4.0″