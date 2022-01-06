Cold, Snowy Days Helps Duluth Public Library Stay Busy

DULUTH, Minn. – When the weather gets snowy and windy, you may choose to stay inside. That is what the Duluth Public Library hopes people do this winter.

Leaders there say plenty of people choose to make their three locations a gathering place, using their physical and online resources, and just to relax in a warm setting with a good book.

“A lot of people tend to come to the library, which is great,” says Lyanne Valdez, Head of Public Relations and Marketing for Duluth Public Library. “We hear a lot of people say their favorite library is the West Duluth one. It kind of gives you that Grandma’s vibe, curling up with a good book, and it’s warm inside. So a lot of people tend to do that during these cold days.”

The library is hoping the weather will cooperate with them so they can have Outdoor Storytime this Saturday, where kids, parents and librarians will be at their main library’s plaza reading stories.

More details on what the Duluth Public Library has to offer, including a new online streaming service, can be found here.