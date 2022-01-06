Duluth Native, SCSU Men’s Hockey Coach Brett Larson to Join U.S. Olympic Team’s Coaching Staff

He previously served as an assistant coach for the 2020 World Junior Championships and head coach of the U.S Junior Select Team in 2012.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Duluth native and St. Cloud State men’s hockey coach Brett Larson will be joining the coaching staff for the U.S. men’s hockey team at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Larson will be making his Olympic coaching debut. He previously served as an assistant coach for the 2020 World Junior Championships and head coach of the U.S Junior Select Team in 2012. The UMD alum helped his alma mater win two national championships in 2011 and 2018.