Duluthians Hold Vigil On Anniversary Of U.S. Capitol Insurrection

Thursday marked one year since the violent insurrection that happened at our nation’s Capitol.

A vigil was held in remembrance on the steps of Duluth City Hall in an effort to say, “In America, the voters decide the outcome of elections.”

Put on by the Duluth League of Women Voters, speakers involved talked about the importance of building community, condemning the actions from the insurrection, and work to pass key voting rights legislation.

The hope is that coming together on these issues can prevent another attack like this from happening in the future.

“I think not just voting but finding out what issue matters to you and making sure that you know how to vote, and making sure the people around you know that their vote actually matters is one of the most important things that we can do to make sure our community is healthy and there isn’t violence,” Veterans for Peace spokesperson, Diana Oestreich says.

This event is one of more than 2 hundred events that will take place across the country, including the U.S. Capitol.