Grand Marais Sven and Ole’s Building For Sale

GRAND MARAIS, Minn. – The popular downtown Grand Marais pizzeria Sven & Ole’s is undergoing some changes.

In a Wednesday Facebook post, owner and co-founder Sid “Sven” Backlund announced they are selling the building located on Wisconsin Street in downtown Grand Marais, but not the business.

“We won’t be going anywhere until the building is sold,” Backlund said.

Backlund says the over 3,700 square foot building is more space than the pizzeria needs and when the time comes for a move he owns other property from which Sven & Ole’s can operate.

“After much thought, number crunching, the business and staffing nightmare of almost two years and 40 years of being in business, we decided it was well past time to revise the business operations of Sven & Ole’s,” Backlund said.

For the last 10 years, Backlund noted they had seen some of these changes coming but it took the pandemic for them to finally make some moves.

“Some things have worked very well and with some more revision and tinkering we should be able to have a much better version of Sven & Ole’s,” Backlund wrote.

The building is located at 7 W Wisconsin Street and is currently listed for $499,900 at Backlund Realty.