Happening Now: Large Warehouse Fire in North End of Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Superior Fire Department crews are actively fighting a warehouse fire in the North End district of Superior.

Smoke from this fire did affect traffic along the Blatnik Bridge, which was closed in both direction for nearly two hours.

Superior Police say North 3rd Street connecting downtown Superior to Highway 2 remains open at this time.

It is advised to use the Bong Bridge on Superior’s west side to avoid any travel issues.

This is a developing news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.