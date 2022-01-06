Hoops Brewing Closed Today Due to Pipe Burst

1/2 (courtesy: Hoops Brewing)

2/2

DULUTH, Minn. – Hoops Brewing will be closed for the day Thursday after a water pipe burst in the condo above the brewery due to the cold weather, flooding the beer hall.

Hoops said in an Instagram post that the Duluth Fire Department was on scene quickly to help shut off the water.

The brewery says professionals are on-site to sanitize and de-humidify the space so they can get back up and running as soon as possible.

There is no word yet on when they will be able to reopen.