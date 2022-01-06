How A Grant From DSACF Is Helping Young Moms Who Have Nothing

TWIN PORTS– The Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation plans to give another $1 million out to nonprofits in the Northland this year.

One nonprofit is the Duluth YWCA’s Young Moms program, which is getting $20,000 from the foundation.

Young Moms provides daycare while mothers, ages 16 to 21 who may be experiencing homelessness or are at-risk of it, go to school or to work.

It also provides temporary shelter while helping women find permanent housing.

Young Moms hopes to create new classes with this funding, such as workforce development and parenting programs.

“Most of our moms are homeless, and they come to us from trauma, so it’s very important to have a stable place where they can call home.” Rhonda Brogdon, the house and case manager for the program, said. “I think the most important thing we supply is support and understanding, and we’re there for them.”

The DSACF wanted to increase grant opportunity because of the pandemic, and has increased its nonprofit funding by 37%.

Last year, the foundation awarded $2.7 million in grants.

The foundation said this puts it “in the top 25 percent of giving nationally among community foundations when annual grants are measured as a share of assets under management.”

If your organization is interested in applying for a grant, the foundation encourages you to reach out to them via email at grantsinfo@dsacommunityfoundation.com.