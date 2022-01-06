Lake Superior College Ready For Spring Semester

DULUTH, Minn. – Believe it or not, the spring semester at Lake Superior College is set to begin this Monday.

But Thursday, it was a kick-off event at the college to help new and returning students ease into everything as stress-free as possible, instead of everything on day one.

Students could purchase books, find their classrooms ahead of time, get student IDs and even meet with advisors.

“The goal is really just to make students feel comfortable and so when they come here on the first day of class, they already know where they’re going, they feel at home, and it is just, it goes smoothly for every one involved,” LSC Registrar, Melissa Leno says.

LSC’s spring semester kick-off continues on Saturday from nine until noon and it’s even open to last minute students interested in the college.