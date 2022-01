Late Rally Falls Short for UW-Superior Women’s Basketball Team

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Kaelyn Christian led her team with 15 points, but it wouldn’t be enough as the UW-Superior women’s basketball team dropped their first game of 2022 to Finlandia 67-62.

The Yellowjackets will be back in action Saturday when they head to Ashland to take on Northland College.