Man Charged With Assault in Mall of America Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS – An 18-year-old Minnesota man has been charged with assault in a New Year’s Eve shooting at the Mall of America that wounded two people.

Kahlil Wiley, of St. Paul, was charged Thursday with two counts of second-degree assault.

Authorities say he fired a single shot that struck two men at about 4:30 p.m. last Friday.

A criminal complaint says one of the wounded men told police he was angry about a past incident with Wiley and that he and a friend began to chase him when they saw him at the mall.

The complaint says Wiley turned and fired at that man, hitting him in the leg, and that the bullet ricocheted and grazed another man’s shoulder.