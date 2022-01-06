Prep Boys Basketball: Road Wins for Superior, Grand Rapids; Duluth Marshall’s Jasper Timm Scores 1,000th Point in Victory

Thursday night meant big wins for the Spartans, Thunderhawks and Hilltoppers.

DULUTH, Minn. – Evan Bennett led the way with 21 points as the Superior boys basketball team got the road win over Duluth East 58-50.

In other prep boys basketball action, Grand Rapids defeated Duluth Denfeld 73-55 and Duluth Marshall knocked off Proctor 81-74 as Jasper Timm scored his 1,000th career point.