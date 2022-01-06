UMD-Mankato Men’s Basketball Game Cancelled Due to COVID

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD men’s basketball team has cancelled Friday’s home game against Minnesota State Mankato.

The decision comes as the Mavericks are having COVID-19 issues within their program. Per NSIC guidelines, the game will be declared a no contest and will not be rescheduled.

The women’s game has now been moved to 6 p.m. at Romano Gym. Both teams are scheduled to host Concordia-St. Paul on Saturday.