UMD Women’s Hockey Postpones Series vs. St. Cloud State

This comes after the men's team postponed their series against the Huskies as well.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s hockey team has postponed their series this weekend against St. Cloud State due to COVID-19 concerns within the Bulldogs program.

This comes after the men’s team postponed their series against the Huskies as well. The WCHA says they will make every effort to reschedule the series.

UMD will be back in action next weekend at home against Minnesota State Mankato.