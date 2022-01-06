UPDATE: Superior Warehouse Fire “Winding Down,” Severson, Bayside Buildings a Total Loss

1/3

2/3 Superior Warehouse Fire

3/3 Superior Warehouse Fire

SUPERIOR, Wis. – UPDATE: Superior Mayor Jim Paine says both the Severson building and Bayside building in Superior’s North End district are a total loss after a massive fire broke out Thursday morning in the Severson building.

According to an updated Facebook post, the fire started in the Severson building and quickly spread to the Bayside building near the Blatnik bridge.

At this time, it is reported that nobody was hurt in the fires.

“The buildings were both vacant but sometimes that can attract people escaping the cold so I was very worried about the loss of life. To that end, I’m relieved. But the loss of these buildings is a terrible tragedy. They were both priceless pieces of historic architecture and both had potential for new life. I’m deeply sorry for the loss to the owners and to our community,” Mayor Paine said in an updated Facebook post.

The Blatnik bridge will remain open as the fire is winding down, but the fire department is asking that people stay away from the area as the fire continues to burn throughout the day.

The plume of smoke is expected to remain mostly contained with minimal risk to the public.