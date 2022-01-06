Warehouse Buildings Destroyed in Fire Part of ‘1890s boom era of Superior’

Superior Mayor Jim Paine did tell us talks will continue on how to redevelop that space.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The two buildings which burned to the ground were staples of Superior’s waterfront, providing space for storage and resale since the late 1800s.

According to members of the Douglas County Historical Society the Eastern building built in 1893 as Osborn Mercantile, a wholesale grocery startup.

A few companies called it home, but the Lake Superior Bay company was the first major occupant.

The second building the fire spread to housed Twohy-Eimon Mercantile, also a wholesale grocery business.

Historical Society officials say both buildings were major parts of Superior’s industrial past.

“These are 2 buildings from the 1890s boom era of Superior,” said Jon Winter, Business Manager for the Douglas County Historical Society.

“We’re now seeing less and less of those still existing from that period,” he said, “so it’s really a great loss.”

Meanwhile, longtime residents of the Northland also felt the loss of the waterfront properties.

City councilor and owner of the Spirit Room on Hammond, Lindsey Graskey said it will be sad seeing the space empty — but she’s optimistic about the future.

“I stepped outside my house and I saw the plume of smoke,” said Graskey.

“I think at this point we need to make sure we’re documenting and need to make sure those things are still alive and kept in an area that we can reference in the long run,” she said, “it can be sad for a while but I think we can really make something great out of this area and really learn to fall in love with it again.”

Superior Mayor Jim Paine did tell us talks will continue on how to redevelop that space.