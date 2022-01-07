Arbery Killers Get Life in Prison; No Parole for Father, Son

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) – Three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery have been sentenced to life in prison, with a judge denying any chance of parole for the father and son who armed themselves and initiated the deadly pursuit of the 25-year-old Black man.

Greg and Travis McMichael grabbed guns and chased Arbery in a pickup truck after spotting him running in their neighborhood outside the Georgia port city of Brunswick.

Neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan joined the pursuit and recorded a cellphone video of Travis McMichael blasting Arbery with a shotgun.

Bryan was granted a chance of parole, but must first serve at least 30 years in prison.

A jury convicted all three defendants of murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and attempted false imprisonment in November.