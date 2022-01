Cloquet Girls Basketball Takes Down Crosby-Ironton for Fourth Straight Win

Maddie Young and Alexa Snesrud combined to score 36 points for the Lumberjacks.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Maddie Young and Alexa Snesrud combined to score 36 points as the Cloquet girls basketball knocked off Crosby-Ironton 67-61 Friday night.

Tori Oehrlein scored 33 points for the Rangers.