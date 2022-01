Coaches Corner: Emma Stauber

For this week's segment, we chat with the head coach of the Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team.

DULUTH, Minn. – For this week’s Coaches Corner, we spoke with Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey coach Emma Stauber as the Mirage continue their state title defense. Among the topics discussed are Stauber’s life as a head coach and a professional hockey player, as well as how her team’s success has impacted their local youth program.