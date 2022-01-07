First DFL Candidate Announces Run for Minnesota 8th District

The primary election is scheduled for this August.

DULUTH, Minn.- Theresa Lastovich, the first to announce a bid for Minnesota’s 8th U.S. Congressional seat in the upcoming election, launched her campaign at Wildstate Cider Friday.

Lastovich is a native of Chisholm and says she’s the daughter of an iron ore miner with five generations of miners in her family.

Currently, that puts her up against Congressman Pete Stauber, who had not formally announced a run for re-election.

Lastovich filed with the DFL, running on a platform of three issues in the district: education, infrastructure, and healthcare.

A healthcare advocate and breast cancer survivor herself, Lastovich said she was tired of not being heard and wants to do what’s best for her fellow Minnesotans in the 8th district.

“I feel like this district has so much potential and there’s so much we can do here there’s so many resources and talented people and hardworking people,” Lastovich said, “but we don’t have anybody who’s really fighting for the rest of, like, the good of all. And I feel like somebody needs to step up and fight for the people here.”

Congressman Stauber’s current term ends next January.