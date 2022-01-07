Glensheen to Offer Free Self-Guided Classic Tours Sunday

DULUTH, Minn. – As a way to say ‘thank you’ to the community, Glensheen is offering free self-guided Classic Tours to all visitors this Sunday for Community Day.

In partnership with the City of Duluth, Community Days are a way for many attractions around the city that receive tourism tax funding to offer special discounts to community members throughout the year.

The complimentary Community Day begins at 9:00 am and the last tour entry is at 5:00 pm.

Because Classic Tours are self-guided, guests do not need advance tickets.

All guests should check-in at the Ticket House when they arrive.

