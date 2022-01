Minnesota Wilderness Tender Hermantown’s Beau Janzig

CLOQUET, Minn. – Hermantown’s Beau Janzig has been tendered by the Minnesota Wilderness.

The senior has six points in nine games this season while anchoring the Hawks’ defense. He joins former teammate Aaron Pionk, who also skates for the Wilderness. Last season, the pair helped the Hawks win their 11th section title in the past 12 seasons.