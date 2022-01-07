Pizza Restaurants Keep Busy During Winter Months

SUPERIOR, Wis. – When it comes to staying warm on a cold winter’s day, how does a hot, steaming pizza sound?

Thirsty Pagan Brewery is one of the options available in the Twin Ports. They are doing their best to keep customers coming in by maintaining consistent hours by staying open every day of the week and late into the evening.

“A lot of places are not serving food very late,” says front house manager Amber Whereatt, “so we are keeping that open for people who might tend to be done with their workdays later, or students and families that are out for their winter sports, hockey, skiing, everything like that.”

Other events Thirsty Pagan does to bring people in include live music every evening, happy hour and daily specials.

Whereatt says they are grateful for their regulars who, no matter the weather, come to their location or order ahead and pick it up for enjoying at home.