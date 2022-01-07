South Shore’s Koy Nelson Lighting Up Scoreboards for the Cardinals

This past Monday, Nelson put on a historic performance scoring a school-record 52 points in a win against Bayfield, including a school-record 12 three-pointers.

PORT WING, Wis. – If you had 10 guesses to come up with this season’s leading scorer in Wisconsin prep boys basketball, you’d probably think it was someone in Madison, Milwaukee or green bay. Even if you got 20 guesses, you would never think it was someone from port wing. And that guy is South Shore’s Koy Nelson.

“I felt pretty good the whole game. Once one goes in, then you can start letting them fly. I got a good team feeding me the ball so I got a lot of shots up. I didn’t know I was close to be honest. I just kept shooting it when I was open and just played to have fun,” said Nelson.

“I think he only missed two or three three-pointers so I just kind of was like ‘just go do your thing. just shoot the ball. shoot confidently.’ As long as he’s shooting confidently, I’m fine with the shots,” head coach Trevor Paulus said.

As of now, Nelson says he doesn’t have any official offers to play college basketball. And coming from a small town means he has to put in some extra effort in the recruiting process.

“We don’t get much looks, but if we keep playing, keeping winning and hopefully go down to Kohl Center, we’ll get some more looks. I’ve always wanted to play college at the top level, but I’ll take what I can get. For them to come out here, we got to put on a show and keep winning so that’s our plan for that,” Nelson said.

“Well now that we’ve got social media and the internet, it’s a lot easier to each out to schools and I’ve been putting his film together, putting a couple other guy’s film together and try to do what I can to reach out to college coaches and try to make connections,” said Paulus.

South Shore is currently 7-2 on the season. They’ll be back in action Monday at home against Butternut.