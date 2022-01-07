Spirit Mountain Unveils New Grand Avenue Outdoor Skate Rink

DULUTH, Minn.- Looking for a fun, new place to ice skate? Spirit Mountain has your back with its latest addition.

Today, Spirit Mountain opened its new ice rink in West Duluth.

It’s free and open to the public and is lit up for nighttime skating fun.

Fire rings were also lit for skaters to warm up after being on the ice. Spirit Mountain’s Interim Director, Ann Glumac tells us staff is super excited for the new addition.

“Our staff has been so excited. We’ve had three staff members in particular who’ve really run with this, sort of taken this on as their baby and it’s exciting because it’s usually not what they do. Usually they are making or grooming snow or working on the lifts, so this is a new thing for our team and they were really excited about it,” Spirit Mountain Interim Director, Ann Glumac says.

The rink will be open from 10 to 8 Tuesday through Saturday and till 5pm Sundays. Like spirit mountain, it is closed Mondays.