Stella Maris Academy Holds Open House for New High School Set to Open this Fall

DULUTH, Minn.- Today the community got a chance to see the brand new building for Stella Maris Academy’s new high school set to open this fall.

The school held an open house today for the community to come see the new school and learn about the unique opportunities it has to offer.

The new property on Allendale Ave has plenty of outdoor space with a pavilion and gymnasium.

Staff say the new school has all the things necessary to function and grow their mission for years to come.

“Today is really instrumental, we get to share our excitement with the community and we are seeing people come in and just looking at all the opportunity, and the excitement is kind of percolating out beyond our Stella Maris family. So it’s wonderful, it’s exciting, and just filled with gratitude today for everybody that’s coming through,” Stella Maris Academy President, Andrew Hilliker says.

Stella Maris Academy currently offers education for kids ages pre-k to 8th grade.

They hope to welcome sixty students, freshmen and sophomores, this upcoming fall for the first semester of 2022.