Strong Defense Powers UMD Women’s Basketball to Win Over Minnesota State Mankato

DULUTH, Minn. – Senior Brooke Olson led the team with 20 points as the UMD women’s basketball team defeated Minnesota State Mankato 61-52 Friday night at Romano Gym.

