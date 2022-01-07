Superior’s Kaylee Baker Signs NLI to Join Lincoln University Softball, Golf Teams

Baker says she loved the historic campus of the school and the move allows her to keep playing her two favorite sports.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Friday afternoon, Superior’s Kaylee Baker signed her National Letter of Intent to join the Lincoln University softball and golf teams.

Baker says she loved the historic campus of the school and the move allows her to keep playing her two favorite sports.

“Well softball has been always my #1 sport. And I also picked up golf because I work at a golf course, and I ended up loving it and just being able to do it whenever I want. I have one sport that’s a team and one’s individual so it helps even it out,” Baker said.

Baker was a key member of Superior’s softball team that went 21-2 last season. Lincoln University is located in Lincoln, Illinois.