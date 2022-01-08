Bidders Excited to Get Hands on Last Place on Earth Items Up for Auction

Dozens of collectors filled Sellers Auction on Belknap Street and auction owners said they came from as far as Chicago and Florida.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- It’s been roughly seven years since the infamous Last Place on Earth was shut down. Those memories were unearthed Saturday at an auction in Superior.

The controversial head shop closed operations after owner Jim Carlson was arrested for willingly selling illegal synthetic drugs mislabeled as incense and bath salts that were toxic to humans.

The store was also known for selling t-shirts and music merchandise.

Bidders browsed everything from original signs from the downtown building to about a thousand old t-shirts, to 3,000 vinyl albums ranging from 70s rock to disco, and some other more adult items.

“My husband’s an auctioneer he’s been doing auctions for 40 years and I, safe to say we’ve never quite auctioned things like this before,” said Christina Greene, co-owner and Business Manager for Seller’s Auction.

“I think it’s a really fun opportunity we’re just a small business helping another small business out. At the same time we’re allowing people in the Duluth Superior area to buy a piece of history,” she said.

For some, it was a history they were a part of.

Ron Borchers from Washburn used to be a customer at last place on earth.

He was excited to shop through so many relics of his youth.

I shopped there since high school for years and it’s nice to see it available now but it’s too bad the place shut down,” Borchers said.

“It’s kinda nostalgic to see some old t-shirts and me growing up in the 80s and 90s and seeing the cool shirts and the people who are here about the same age, looking for the same thing, it’s kinda cool,” he said.

Owners expected the auction to run as late as 10:30 p.m. Saturday night, until every item went home with someone.